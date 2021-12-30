Who benefits? – Telemundo New York (47)

The New Year brings a new minimum wage for thousands of New York workers; however, not all regions of the state benefit. Only a few counties will see the increase starting December 31.

Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties will need to raise their minimum wage to $ 15 an hour by the end of the month, the state Department of Labor reported Monday. The agency noted that tip credits for hospitality and base salary thresholds will also increase.

Raising the floor lifts everyone. In just a few days, the minimum wage will rise to $ 15 per hour on Long Island and in Westchester, matching the $ 15 minimum already set in NYC. The minimum wage in the rest of the state will rise to $ 13.20 per hour.

The wage increase is part of a state initiative enacted in the 2016-17 state budget that includes a gradual approach to raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. That figure went into effect in late 2019 in New York City.

Fast food workers statewide also currently receive at least $ 15 minimum wage.

Companies and businesses are required by law to notify their workers of salary increases through a pay notice that includes the new rate.

For more information or to file a wage theft complaint, call the state Department of Labor at 1-888-469-7365.

On the other hand, a 5.6% increase in the minimum wage will also go into effect in upstate New York later this month.

The minimum wage for upstate workers will go from $ 12.50 an hour to $ 13.20, according to the state Department of Labor. The change takes effect on December 31 and affects employees everywhere outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

The 70 cents an hour increase means an additional $ 28 a week for full-time minimum wage employees. The wage will increase from $ 14 an hour to $ 15 for Long Island and Westchester by the end of the year.

Although the goal is also $ 15 per hour for Upstate, the labor commissioner determines each year the annual increases for the region based on economic indices, including the Consumer Price Index.

NEW YORK STATE MINIMUM WAGE

Some minimum wage rates will increase on December 31, 2022. New York City workers employed by businesses with 11 or more employees will continue to receive a minimum wage rate of $ 15 per hour (same as the rate on December 31, 2022). 2018). New York City workers employed by businesses with 10 or fewer employees will continue to be paid a minimum wage rate of $ 15 per hour (same as the December 31, 2019 rate).

Workers in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties will be paid a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour (instead of $ 14.00).

Workers in the rest of the state will be paid a minimum wage of $ 13.20 per hour (compared to $ 12.50).

MINIMUM WAGE FOR FAST FOOD WORKERS

As of July 1, 2021, the minimum wage for people who work in fast food establishments (anywhere in the state) is $ 15 an hour. No additional increase has been scheduled for December 31, 2021.

A fast food establishment is any business that meets the following criteria:

Serves mainly food or drinks; offers a limited service where customers order and pay before eating; and is part of a chain of 30 or more locations.

A fast food worker is a person whose job duties include at least one of the following:

customer service; cooks or prepares food or drinks; deliver food to your home; works in the security area; storage of supplies or equipment; cleaning; or routine maintenance.

TIP CREDIT

As of December 31, 2020, the tip credit was eliminated in all industries except hospitality.

Hospitality employers will still be able to take a tip credit (with some increases effective December 31, 2021) for service employees and foodservice workers, as long as the average weekly tip equals or exceeds a set hourly tip threshold (for service employees) and total tips received plus wages equal or exceed the applicable minimum wage.

For New York City employers, the tip credit for service employees is $ 2.50 and the tip credit for food service workers is $ 5.

For employers in Nassau, Suffolk, or Westchester counties, the tip credit for service employees is $ 2.50 and the tip credit for food service workers is $ 5.

For all other hospitality employers, the tip credit for service workers is $ 2.20 and the tip credit for food service workers is $ 4.40.

In general, restaurants and hotels are considered hospitality employers under the New York State Labor Commissioner’s Hotel Industry Wages Order.

MINIMUM WAGE, EXTRAORDINARY HOURS AND EXEMPTIONS

Generally speaking, employers must pay nonexempt employees at least the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked up to 40 in a workweek, and must pay employees overtime at a rate of 1 1/2 times their rate. regular pay for all 40 hours worked in a workweek.

There are a number of exemptions to the minimum wage and overtime requirements, the most common of which are known as “white collar” exemptions (for executive, administrative, and professional employees). To qualify for an exemption, an employee must meet certain tests regarding their job duties, and must be paid based on a salary not less than the applicable legal threshold. Open here for more details.

MINIMUM WAGE LEVELS FOR EXEMPTED “WHITE NECK” EMPLOYEES

Beginning December 31, 2021, employees who are exempt from overtime under the executive and administrative exemptions must receive a certain minimum wage to maintain their exempt status. The minimum wage for exempt employees working in New York City for employers with 11 or more employees is $ 1,125.00 per week (same as the December 31, 2018 threshold).

Exempt employees working in New York City for employers with 10 or fewer employees will receive a minimum wage of $ 1,125.00 per week (same as the December 31, 2019 threshold).

Exempt employees working in Nassau, Suffolk, or Westchester counties will receive a minimum wage of $ 1,125.00 per week (instead of $ 1,050.00). Exempt employees working in the rest of the state will be paid a minimum wage of $ 990.00 (more than $ 937.50).

With regard to the professional exemption, there is no minimum wage level requirement under New York law. However, there is a weekly wage threshold under federal law of $ 684.00, which went into effect on January 1, 2020.

NEW YORK EMPLOYERS ACTION PLAN

Employers should thoroughly review the various wage and hour changes discussed above to ensure compliance by December 31, 2021, recommends the Department of Labor.

For more details visit https://dol.ny.gov/minimum-wage-tipped-workers.