Who does Adamari López shoot?

Was it a tiraera or just a vacilón?

That is the question that many ask themselves after the Puerto Rican driver Adamari Lopez publish a video in the social networks in which he uses a fun filter that talks about operation.

“When they say ‘It’s that that great body is because he had surgery.’ Operate! If you have the money and want to operate, operate and do not suffer. If you want to exercise, do it. But no fuck &! ”, Said the Puerto Rican in the video that has generated multiple reactions in the cyber world.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago, the singer Olga Tañón was criticized after in a clip through her social networks she assured that Adamari López underwent an operation to lose weight.

Adamari and Alaïa celebrate a different Christmas Adamari López defends herself after attacks by Miss Universe result Marco Antonio Regil reveals why his romance with Adamari López ended

“In the case of Adamari when the gastric balloon was made, well, according to the people who made the balloon tell me, it is because he has also had an exercise regimen that has also helped him a lot”, said the interpreter of “Enough ya ” in the video.

The host of “A New Day” has stated that her weight loss is due to a strict diet and exercise regimen.