Why the transit of Jupiter through Pisces is the most anticipated event of 2022

Jupiter, the planet responsible for luck, fortune and expansion, entered Pisces on December 28 where it will remain until May 10, 2022. The cosmic movement has not happened since 2011, so astrologers have classified it as the most anticipated astral event of the year.

The gas giant of the Solar System is the ruler of Pisces in traditional astrology (Neptune is the ruler of Pisces in modern astrology) and he is very comfortable in this sign. For this reason, the energies that it emanates are mystical, magical and fortunate, according to Refinery29 reviews.

“When the gas giant is in this water sign, we can expect to see more abundance, creativity, empathy and togetherness in the world”Said astrologer Narayana Montúfar.

A brief glimpse of the benefits of this cosmic event was felt from May 13 to July 28. Astrologers explain that we must remember the positive things that happened to us during that period, however, by 2022 that dose of fortunate energy will be more powerful.

How does Jupiter in Pisces influence all signs?

The transit of Jupiter in Pisces is favorable to start 2022 well. The sign of the fish emanates an energy of peace and brotherhood, and with the expansive vibration of the gaseous planet, these characteristics will come to feel more strongly. We will feel inspired, proactive, compassionate, and form relationships with shared values, astrologers say.

The main themes of the cosmic movement are unity, creativity, intuitive energy and love. In this way, we will be more open to receiving love, so 2022 will be a good year for romance and courtship.

“During the time of Jupiter in Pisces, you will probably feel more connected to the people who come into your life, you will feel the feelings of other people and you will feel more compassion and generosity towards others and them towards you” commented astrologer Leslie Hale.

The energy of Jupiter in Pisces makes it a year where love will be intense. Astrologers suggest taking advantage of this inertia to strengthen ties with your partner, if it is the right one, and if not, fortune will make you find the ideal person faster than you imagine.

The key moments of 2022 will be April 12, when Jupiter forms a conjunction with Neptune, the modern ruler of Pisces; and on April 30 after the gaseous planet and Venus meet in the sky.

