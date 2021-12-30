Windows 11 will receive its first major update in summer 2022

Microsoft revealed during the launch of Windows 11 that your new operating system was only going to receive an update of characteristics year, Unlike Windows 10 I received one every 6 months. This allows Microsoft to release updates more complete and with greater quality.

Up to now we did not know the approximate date of the new update Windows 11. Up now, that Windows Central has revealed to us the approximate date of the next big update Windows.

The next Windows 11 update would arrive in summer 2022

According to our colleagues from Windows Central, Microsoft is already developing the next feature update known as 22H2. This new update is scheduled for the second half of 2022, something that coincides with the new cadence of releases used by Microsoft for Windows.

This version would be raised as an update for Polish some details of Windows 11, an update style similar to what the version was TH2 Windows 10. This update will also add some characteristics that due to the short development time that Windows 11 had

An example of these characteristics is he dark mode in the entire operating system, something that currently Windows 11 lacks. They also plan to integrate the Android application subsystem, some renewed applications As the new Windows Media Player or the new Notepad and functions losses from the taskbar, such as drag and drop option.

Windows Central also informs us that Microsoft would be working to support third party widgets that will complement the current ones in Windows 11. These can be to download from the Microsoft Store, but you can also to integrate the applications that are not within this.

When would this new version be released?

Microsoft has planned finish development of this new feature update in May 2022Although this could change if a development setback arises within the team. An example of these setbacks could be if the Windows computer suffers confinements due to the pandemic of COVID19.

After the end of the development of Windows 11 22H2, the update would be scheduled for Summer 2022. This section includes between June Y September, and it is most likely that in June a version preliminary for Insider users and a final version in September, which would coincide with the launch Windows 11.