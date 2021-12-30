WINTER BASEBALL – Urrutia hits a pair of home runs and guides Gigantes to victory

Cuban Henry Urrutia hit a couple of homers and drove in five laps for the Gigantes del Cibao to dominate the Eastern Stars 9-1 this Wednesday at the Julián Javier, in the continuation of the Round Robin of the Dominican Baseball League.

The Cuban has hit three homers in the last two games with 6 RBIs.

Guided by the good performance of their starter Logan Ondrusek (1-0, 0.00), the Giants were able to contain the green bats with six innings of just three hits, one walk, seven strikeouts and the right-hander took the victory.

Green starter Edwin Uceta (0-0, 10.80), voted Rookie of the Year from the regular, in 3 1/3 innings, allowed eight hits, four earned runs, one walk, three strikeouts and went backhand.

The Giant races

José Sirí is still hot and opened the first inning with a double, Marcell Ozuna also hit a two-base hit to drive in Sirí.

Henry Urrutia hit a home run in the third inning in a two-lap RBI, it is the second consecutive game in which the Cuban hit a 3-0 home run.

In the fourth they scored again, Hanser Alberto advanced to first on a fielder’s choice and at the feet of catcher Webster Rivas scored third, Urrutia contributed with a line single to right field and Melvin Mercedes scored.

In the sixth, Mercedes hit a triple driving in one more. Urrutia’s power returned with a two-round pusher homer to increase the score 8-0. They finished production in the seventh with a single pusher from Sirí.

The Stars scored one in the seventh, Sandber Pimentel hit a fly single to center field, drove in to Robinson Cano, to seal the score at 9-1. The Cibao team had 17 hits.

For the Giants; Henry Urrutia 4-3, two runs, two homers and five RBIs; José Sirí 5-3, scored, double, pushed; Melvin Mercedes 3-2, two runs, double, triple, RBI; Richard Ureña 3-2, scored, pushed.

By the Stars; Robinson Canó 3-1, double and scored; Sandber Pimentel 3-1, pushed.