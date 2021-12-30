With fluorescent colors: The unusual look of the Messi family that caused a furor on social networks!

The forward and his family were surprised by the outfit they wore on their vacation

From his native Rosario, in Argentina, where he enjoys his vacation, Lionel Messi shared some postcards that did not go unnoticed and caused a furor on social networks until they became viral.

And it is that the Messi’s outfits attracted particular attention, due to their striking colors, so people joked with funny comments.

In Rosario, where the PSG striker has spent the Christmas holidays and will also be there for the end of the year, La Pulga moved away from the sporting spots to relax with his loved ones.

He spent a while in front of the drawing of his figure that is built in monoblock in Azara and Buenos Aires, and he also went to the pool with his children and his wife.

But the last thing he did was share some photos with all his family and friends with a guest band, Los Palmeras, and he also shared with DJ Fer Palacios.

But the images revealed a very particular outfit, everyone wore shades of fluorescent clothing. With more than 6 million likes and almost 40 thousand comments, Messi continues to break it, although on the networks.

Leo Messi and his family, in Rosario. Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://twitter.com/Ieomessiok/status/1475948936309481486

