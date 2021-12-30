Xavi asks Barcelona to sign a former Real Madrid!

Bombshell in Spain. Xavi Hernandez has asked the board of directors of the FC Barcelona the signing of a former striker who passed through the ranks of Real Madrid.

As reported this Thursday the daily AS, the attacker Alvaro Morata he is the player that Xavi wants to reinforce the offensive zone of the culé team.

The Spanish media even points out that the Barça coach would have already spoken with the forward, on loan to Juventus by Atlético de Madrid, and with his agent, the former footballer Juanma López.

As a consequence, there would only be one issue, which is not minor, which is that the three clubs involved now agree so that the striker can reach the Blaugrana team.

“Xavi was the one who took the first step by calling Morata to find out his situation and the striker would have given him his OK to wear Barça. In addition, the Barça coach made him see that he not only wants him for these six months, but that his plan is that he can play more years at the Camp Nou”, Indicates the Spanish press.