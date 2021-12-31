21% of NYPD officers are on sick leave

New York – More than a fifth of the New York Police is on sick leave, coinciding with the strong rebound in COVID-19 cases in the region, as reported on Thursday by the local Corps chief, Dermot shea, who assured that there will be enough agents operating at the New Year’s Eve parties after ordering their vacations to be canceled.

“It is the highest level (of sick leave) that I have seen in my career. At the peak of the pandemic we reached 19.8% and today we have reached 21% “Shea told a news conference to report on security preparations for the Dec. 31 party in Times Square, which will host about 15,000 people.

The New York Police Department announced yesterday that the figure stood at 16% – about 6,000 officers, of whom 1,300 had tested positive for COVID-19 – and that is why uniformed service members had been ordered to go to work. who had planned to take days off on December 31 and January 1.

On the other hand, Shea said there were no “credible threats” to the return of the crowds to the end of the year party that has been celebrated since the beginning of the last century in Times Square, and where in addition to concerts and the traditional lowering of the ball de cristal will take place the investiture of the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams.

“In addition to safety, we will take care of keeping everyone healthy”added the police chief, who revealed that there will be agents checking the complete vaccination documents of the attendees and the use of masks, in addition to the usual protocols for detecting metals or explosives.

The authorities assured that there will be a “robust police presence” in the streets and that other federal agencies will collaborate in the protection of the city, which continues to be a “target” for terrorists and extremists.