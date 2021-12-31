50 years changing the development of Medicine – Mundodehoy.com

For: Dr. Mario Osorio Valero, Head of the TC area of ​​the National Medical Center “November 20” of the ISSSTE.

LaSalud.mx.- Computed tomography (CT) is considered one of the most important inventions in the area of ​​medicine of the 20th century, being undoubtedly the most important event that occurred in the field of radiodiagnosis, after the discovery of X-rays in 1895. CT is the first imaging technique where digital procedures can be applied from the first equipment manufactured.

Since the Austrian mathematician J. Radon, who demonstrated in 1917 that it was possible to reconstruct an image of a two- or three-dimensional object from a large number of its projections, passing through Allan McLeod Cormack, who in 1963 demonstrated that it was possible to achieve a tomographic image by solving multiple mathematical equations, until Godfrey Newbold Hounsfield who managed to create the first prototype tomograph; the necessary link between scientific and technical development in all branches of science and technological innovation to enable the creation of computed tomography with its unquestionable diagnostic efficacy is revealed. Both Cormack and Hounsfield received the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1979. Being a momentous event, it was the first time a Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to two non-medical scientists.

The history of computed tomography takes its first steps in October 1971, the year in which the first CT scan was performed on a 41-year-old patient with suspicion of a tumor in the frontal lobe, using a prototype device in the Atkinson Morley HospitalFrom london; the EMI Mark I, built by Godfrey Hounsfield and his team at the EMI (Electrical Music Industries, Ltd) Company Central Research Laboratories, East London.

With this study, the diagnosis of the patient was confirmed, which was operated successfully and according to the surgeon’s words “the tumor looked exactly like the picture“. Here began the contribution of the technological revolution in the health of humanity.

The first commercial tomograph was introduced in 1973, it used a linear beam with a single detector and a translation / rotation mechanism, it had an 80 x 80 matrix – currently we work with 160 x 160 to 512 x 512 matrices with a spatial resolution of 0.5 cm – and required the use of of a water bag to stabilize and normalize the image. Each image needed 4.5 minutes to be obtained and an additional 20 minutes to rebuild, so initially it was only used to visualize non-moving parts of the body such as the skull.

Over the next decade and a half, major technical improvements were made that resulted in decreased acquisition time, allowing the entire body to be explored, as well as the skull. This evolution opened the possibility of obtaining images of the whole body and allowing the diagnosis of lesions not only of the central nervous system, but also of the rest of the diseased organs.

Computed tomography has advanced in recent years towards obtaining volumetric images of a certain sector of the body, which are acquired while the table where the patient is located is slid, this is mainly due to the increase in detectors, with which they achieve multiple “slices” in a single helical sweep to increase spatial resolution.

In 1989, the Helical Computed Tomography arises, which had considerable advantages over its predecessor, Computed Axial Tomography (CT). Since it allowed the continuous acquisition of several images for each inspiration; this was possible due to the synchrony between the X-ray tube, the table and the detectors (a single row of detectors).





In the year 1998, the Multidetector Computed Tomography is born, also known as Multislice (TCMS), this technique had 4 rows of detectors which increased as the design and technique of the instrument was perfected until today we find tomographs with 512 rows of detectors, it is important to highlight that the greater the number of rows of detectors the results are better. In the case of tomographs with 512 rows of detectors, the technology is Smart cardiac, for cardiac exploration with images of coronary arteries without movement and at any heart rate. Its technology Smart Smart Dose reduces radiation exposure up to 82%; on the other hand, technology Smart Stroke allows critical decisions to be made about the status of patients with cerebral perfusion and multiphase protocols.

Technological advances make it possible to apply this imaging method in different areas of medicine with its respective benefits, allowing make diagnoses, which until 50 years ago, were impossibleAn example of this is in the pediatric area, where we can perform studies without sedation with a complete exploration of the chest and abdomen in less than a second.

The continuous development of computed tomography has modified many health-related activities over time, due to the impressive development of technology. Currently, there are few medical actions that do not include the application of this diagnostic imaging method., which is the product of an impetuous development of science and technology that modify the way of conceiving knowledge and its application in medical activities and health services worldwide.