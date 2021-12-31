7 new functions that have come to the app almost without realizing it

Some of the most outstanding novelties of WhatsApp in 2021 are the acceleration of voice notes, the end-to-end encrypted backup or the arrival of multi-device mode.

WhatsApp is one of the applications that we use the most in our day to day and now, with only a few hours to finish the year, we have to analyze all the news that has incorporated the messaging platform owned by Meta into its mobile app over the past 12 months.

So, next, we are going to detail the 7 new features that have come to the messaging app in 2021 almost without realizing it.

These are the main novelties that have reached the WhatsApp app in 2021

One of the WhatsApp functionalities that we use the most are voice notes and throughout this year, the instant messaging platform has been introducing them a number of really cool improvements such as the possibility of changing their speed or the option of listening to the audios before sending them.

Third WhatsApp check: this is all that is known

At the privacy level, the main new functions that have come to the WhatsApp app this year have been, firstly, the end-to-end encrypted backup, which allows us to protect our conversations with a password so that nobody can access them, neither WhatsApp nor the service where this backup is stored and, secondly, the possibility of choosing who can see our profile photo thanks to the inclusion of a new option called “My contacts except …”.

Another of the great novelties that the instant messaging platform has incorporated this year to all its applications is the expected multi-device mode, which allows us use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time, something that is really practical because, thanks to it, we no longer need to have our mobile on to use the web version of WhatsApp.

Until this year, to be able to send high-quality photos by WhatsApp it was necessary to resort to some tricks such as send them in the form of documents or share the download links to the files themselves stored in the cloud, but now the messaging application already allows us to choose the quality of the images before sending them, being able to choose between three options: automatic, better quality and data saving.

Another feature that has come to the instant messaging application this year is the possibility of transferring chats from an iPhone to any Android mobile, although, at the moment, this feature is only available for terminals with Android 12.

Thanks to this app you can use Telegram stickers on WhatsApp (and vice versa)

Finally, if you are a fan of stickers, WhatsApp included this year in its applications two really interesting news: the option to import sticker packages from third-party apps on both iOS and Android and the possibility of creating your own stickers with WhatsApp Web.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, WhatsApp

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe