A Cuban crew member jumps into the water as the ship entered a port in Mexico

A Cuban sailor from the ship Doce jumped into the water when the ship entered the navigation channel of the Altamira port, in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico.local media reported.

According to the digital edition Express.press, the event was reported a little after 12:30 PM on Wednesday, December 29, when the “man overboard” warning was issued and all alerts were activated to find the crew member in an area with an average of about 15 meters draft.

The newspaper Millennium specified that the man wore a navy blue overalls and was apparently hugging a backpack when he jumped into the water. He noted that the sailor was identified as Pavel Calderón Valdez.

According to local reports, the ship’s crew notified the Mexican Port Administration and the Secretary of the Navy began the search in the water, but also by land, since it is believed that he could swim out.

The authorities were using drones to try to locate the Cuban and the companies near the navigation channel were informed about the search.

According to the data obtained, The ship Twelve is of the Panamanian flag and with all its Cuban crew. It came from the port of Havana, from where it sailed on December 15.

The National Migration Institute would have given the order not to allow the ship to sail until that all corresponding investigations are carried out.