A helicopter that loads and unloads assisted by robots

The era of robots is no longer the future, as it is currently where we have this type of machine as a sign of technological development as well as a tool that has been incorporated into daily activities.

Aware of this situation, the motorcycle and vehicle manufacturer Kawasaki has made a demonstration with a helicopter manufactured by them, which apart from driving alone, It has a robotic team that assists in loading and unloading merchandise.

The company showed this innovation through a video in which you can see how the helicopter lands with the load and a small robot similar to a vacuum cleaner approaches the vehicle even without being completely turned off (something that for a human would be a difficult task and dangerous) to finally proceed to unload the objects that the aircraft is carrying.

Rather than being one, the vehicle is more of a drone, since it drives itself and is a modified version of the K-Racer-X1, which results in a kind of ship that replaces the broken or rear propeller with two propellers incorporated in a pair of wings that increase the speed of horizontal movement.

It should be noted that although it is the trend now, this vehicle is not electric, because inside it has a 1000 cubic centimeter and 200 horsepower engine inspired by that of the Ninja H2R motorcycle from the same company.

Due to the current dimensions of the aircraft, it would be designed to be useful in the transport and logistics of small merchandise that is not too heavy. In addition to the video, Kawasaki has not provided further information, as it is not known if this concept will finally be commercialized and made available to other companies and the public or will simply remain as a sample of the brand’s technological advances in mobility. .

Kawasaki isn’t the only company experimenting with self-driving vehicles

The Waymo project is part of the Alphabet conglomerate, whose main subsidiary is Google, the initiative was born in 2009 with the idea of ​​implementing and manufacturing fully autonomous vehicles, and more than a decade later it is about to begin to materialize, since The company just partnered with automaker Geely to bring the first fleet of fully autonomous, electric taxis to the streets.

The cars will begin to be designed in Sweden because it is in that country that the Chinese manufacturer owns the Volvo facilities, the brand it owns, and the idea is to adapt the iconic five-door Zeekr (Geely’s electric car) equipping it with the hardware and software so that it can drive itself.

Through a statement, Waymo announced that it plans to deploy these vehicles initially in the United States at some point in “the next few years.”

The first designs of this alliance show a vehicle designed exclusively to drive itself, so it does not have a steering wheel, lever, or pedals. It has a low step to enter the car and an open design without any separation between the seats, in addition to sliding doors and reclining seats.

The concept will only have a screen as an add-on, although it is not known if it will present any type of entertainment or it will only be for passengers to see the progress of their trip.

