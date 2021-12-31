Abinader goes to Elías Piña to carry out his first activity after Christmas break

At noon this Thursday, President Luis Abinader is scheduled to attend a “meeting – lunch” with members of the Armed Forces stationed in the border area, at the Estrelleta Fortress in Comendador, Elías Piña province.

That single point on the presidential agenda represents the return of the president to the public showcase, a week after his last appearance before the lenses of the different media.

Abinader’s last activity was in the ambassadors’ room of the National Palace last Thursday, December 23, where the posthumous act of tribute to the doctor, writer, university professor and diplomat Antonio Zaglul Elmúdesi was held.

Since then and until noon today, the head of state has not carried out any type of activity and kept his presidential agenda free of commitments in the days following the Christmas holiday weekend.

Through an audiovisual presentation on December 24, the president wished the Dominican people happy holidays and stated that “this Christmas the country has many reasons to celebrate” and therefore invited citizens to enjoy these holidays with enthusiasm.

A fact to highlight is that Abinader has not made visits to the interior of the country since last week, when on Tuesday 21 of this month he was present at the construction of the Monte Grande dam, in Barahona, where he supervised the construction works and announced that in mid-2022 the first part of the work will be ready.