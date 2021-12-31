Absolute sadness: renowned Disney star passed away

Fans of Disney And of all the products that the brand has given in recent years, today they are in mourning because the actress Tiffini Talia Hale, who was part of the Mickey Mouse Club program that was broadcast on the ABC network, died at the age of 46 as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest.

Tiffini Talia Hale. Source: instagram @ richie53221

Those who gave the sad news in their popular social networks, almost a week later since the death was on December 25, were the actors Hasen Hampton Y Deedee Magno, who were his castmates on the renowned show Disney.

Tiffini Talia Hale at Disney. Source: instagram @ richie53221

“It is with a broken and heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale ”, both actors wrote on the camera’s social network and explained the reason for the delay in the communication of this sad news.

Tiffini Talia Hale. Source: instagram @joshuajordanclemons

“Earlier this month Tiffini suffered a cardiac arrest that left her in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dear Tiff – as she was affectionately called – took her last breath on Christmas morning. Now he is resting in peace, ”added Hasen Hampton and Deedee Magno on the web.

Tiffini Talia Hale. Source: instagram @biographyvilla

Finally, the statement says: “The family of Tiffini She has kindly asked that her privacy be respected as they will take this time to mourn her. Tiffini’s mother, Nancy, and her sister, Tanya, send their love to everyone, as well as thank you so much for such kind support throughout the years. Her beauty, talent, style, and fun-loving spirit will live forever in our hearts and memories. Always yours, Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family. “