Absolute sadness: renowned Disney star passed away

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

Fans of Disney And of all the products that the brand has given in recent years, today they are in mourning because the actress Tiffini Talia Hale, who was part of the Mickey Mouse Club program that was broadcast on the ABC network, died at the age of 46 as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest.

Tiffini Talia Hale. Source: instagram @ richie53221

Those who gave the sad news in their popular social networks, almost a week later since the death was on December 25, were the actors Hasen Hampton Y Deedee Magno, who were his castmates on the renowned show Disney.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alejandro Fernández touched social networks by posing with his granddaughter Cayetana

Written in CELEBRITIES the 12/31/2021 · 16:41 hs Alejandro Fernandez he has found comfort in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved