Actress and comedian Betty White dies at 99

Legendary American actress and comedian Betty white, known for her outstanding appearances in productions such as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore”, He died at the age of 99 this morning, according to his manager and friend, Jeff Witjas.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in written statements to the entertainment magazine, People. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I think Betty was never afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed that she would be with him again, “he added.

The death of the artist occurred just a few weeks before celebrating her centenary, on January 17.

At the beginning of this month it transpired that the also executive producer was preparing to release a film on her 100th birthday that, in addition, would connect with her celebration party. The film, “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration”, will be released on January 17 in 900 theaters in the United States simultaneously and, in addition to reviewing her career, it will show the actress’s party, with guests such as Ryan reynolds, Tina fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint eastwood, Morgan freeman Y Jay leno.

“We didn’t want to let this day go by without bringing together all the people who love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate with an entertaining and loving gaze all that makes Betty such a national treasure, “said the film’s director, Steve Boettcher, after announcing the film’s premiere.

The actress was also recognized for appearing in television series such as “The Betty White Show,” “That ’70s Show,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and multiple film projects. However, one of her most memorable roles was that of Rose Nylund in “Golden Girls,” a comedy series ranked as one of the best in American history and for which she won an Emmy Award.