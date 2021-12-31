Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa make a magical trip to celebrate New Year

Adamari López is ready to fire in 2021, a year that undoubtedly was one of many changes in his life, not only because of his separation with Toni Costa, but because of his spectacular weight loss, as well as the new professional challenges he faced.

That is why to close with a flourish, the beloved host of “Hoy Día” decided to travel to Orlando, Florida, to close the holiday season with a flourish.

According to the information published by People en Español, Adamari López decided to surprise her daughter Alaïa and they traveled together to Disneyland, the “happiest” place in the world. to spend the end of the year parties.

Apparently the pretty driver wants to make up for her little daughter with this trip, after she was away from her for work reasons. Let’s remember that a couple of weeks ago she had to travel to Israel to be part of the Miss Universe 2021 jury.

Will Adamari López celebrate the New Year with Toni Costa?

For the moment It is unknown if Adamari López and her daughter will have the company of Toni Costa, After a week ago he could not celebrate Christmas with them because he tested positive for covid-19.

However, a week after the terrible diagnosis, The Spanish dancer announced through his Instagram account that two covid-19 tests were carried out and finally they came out negative, so he was able to reunite with his daughter.