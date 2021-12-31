After his house arrest, Raphy Pina makes an announcement that alarms his fans

For Raphy pina These last few months have been very difficult times for him. Since the trial against him for illegal possession of weapons began, the music producer has not had good news.

In the trial that lasted six days, the Puerto Rican was found guilty of two charges for which he could serve a sentence of up to 20 years in jail. Although the sentence has not yet been defined, he must serve house arrest until April 1, 2022.

Fortunately, he is complying with the order of the federal judge of Puerto Rico at his home with his children, and his wife, Natti Natasha. There he also celebrated Christmas with the company of his parents.

“Today is one more day to thank God for having life, today is a day to share with our loved ones, friends, and with our cybernetic friends and family. We have to be grateful that within this pandemic, we continue to fight to stay healthy, “Raphy wrote in an image that he posted on his Instagram account with his family and that was taken just before leaving for the trial where the final sentence would be handed down.

“This photo will be super significant in my life, because it was taken at a difficult moment that I just thought I was possibly going to have it as a souvenir because I was not going to have the opportunity to be present”, He expressed.

Are you infected with COVID-19?

It seems that Raphy is going through one of the most difficult stages of his life, since in addition to complying with house arrest, he now announced to his Instagram followers that he is not in good health.

Through an Instagram story, Daddy Yankee’s manager was shown in his bed with a noticeable tired face and told his fans that he is away from social networks because he is ill.

“I’m bad and that’s why I haven’t written anything, my bad, this is giving me hard“, Said the Puerto Rican while the cough did not let him speak.

He also wrote: “sorry I’m not in good health. This war is really tough!”.

During the night of this December 29, Raphy confirmed that both he and his wife Natti Natasha and children, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement published on their social networks, they asked the people who have been in contact with them during the last 48 hours to please take the corresponding tests and put themselves in quarantine.