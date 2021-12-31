After the sad announcement made by Toni Costa, he finally reunites with his daughter Alaïa

Toni Costa smiled again on social networks by announcing that after several days infected with COVID-19, he is finally free of the virus and will be able to spend the rest of the Christmas holidays with his adorable daughter Alaïa.

The dancer was very happy in some Instagram stories in which he tells his almost two million followers that in a new test to detect the coronavirus he finally tested negative.

Remember that Toni was quite affected when he found out that he was infected and could not enjoy Christmas with his daughter or see her open gifts.

“I love having these beautiful memories with my princess, so that she always has memories with her parents. Unfortunately, COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter of the world“He wrote in an image he posted on Instagram with the daughter he had with his ex-partner, Adamari López.

Although he could not have physical contact with the little girl, he assured that he would do everything possible to make himself feel present for her.

“Still I will do my best to make you feel present, close. We wish you happy holidays, we have health, which is the most important thing, and love, which is our engine, ”he said.

Reunion with Alaïa

As usual, the Spaniard shares with his followers his funny moments both with his daughter and in his Zumba classes. For this reason, this Wednesday, December 29, Toni uploaded some stories with the little girl while they were on their way to the cinema to share on the birthday of one of her friends from school.

Alaïa looked very happy with her father, in addition to being able to share with her companions and watch the animated film Sing 2.

And it is that despite the break with Adamari López, Toni does not stop sharing with her daughter in the different extracurricular activities, much less going to visit her home.

“Until the end of my days I will always be there for you, protecting you, loving you and giving you the best of me, I love you princess”, Expressed the Spanish in one of his previous Instagram posts where he poses with his little girl.