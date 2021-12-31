Aislinn Derbez boasts the good relationship between her boyfriend Jonathan Kubben and the Derbez family

Just a few hours from the end of 2021, finally Aislinn Derbez met with her brothers José Eduardo, Vadhir and little Aitana to celebrate the end of the year holidays, since due to their various work commitments they had not been able to coincide.

Through Instagram Stories, Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter shared a series of short videos in which she can be seen enjoying the company of her brothers and her beloved boyfriend Jonathan Kubben.

The followers of the actress were able to witness the good relationship that exists between his current partner and the other members of his family, including his father, Eugenio Derbez.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @aislinnderbez

In the images, the influencer is seen playing a game of tennis with his brothers-in-law and the father of his girlfriend. And just a few hours later he joined a chess challenge with Vadhir Derbez, from which he emerged the winner.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @aislinnderbez

In the published video, Aislinn is heard saying “Who won?”, To which her brother Vadhir replied: “I’m leaving, that’s not okay. I no longer liked whatever you call this guy. ”

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @aislinnderbez

Aislinn Derbez shouted her love for Jonathan Kubben

Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben made their romance public at the beginning of December, after intense rumors about her relationship with a cute postcard in which she appears laughing while hugging her boyfriend.

Thank you Jonathan for the laughter, the adventures, the fun and the love that you have brought into my life. Since I met you, I was too surprised by your creativity, your intelligence, your very different way of living life Through everything you do We don’t know how long it will last, but now he’s too chingón ”, the 35-year-old actress wrote at the bottom of the photo.

In an interview to a famous entertainment magazine, Aislinn Derbez confessed that she has been in a formal relationship with the influencer for nine months, practically the same time as your ex partner Mauricio Ochmann with Paulina Burrola.