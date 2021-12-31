Alejandra Baigorria suffers after surgery: “I feel that I will never have my foot the same again” | eeg Said Palao Farándula NNDC | EYE-SHOW

Alejandra Baigorria She still suffers from the consequences of having injured her Achilles tendon and, after her recent operation on her foot, the model continues to experience severe pain that does not allow her to carry out her daily activities.

The model, who traveled to Miami with her partner, Said Palao, took to her Instagram account to share with her followers the progress of her recovery, however, her latest publication has worried more than one.

“Second day of being able to do some sport! I can’t run, walk, it hurts, I walk badly, I don’t have range of motion, I get horribly frustrated … there are moments when I feel like I’ll never have my foot the same again”, She wrote in one of her stories where she is seen smiling.

The Gamarra businesswoman tries to overcome this difficult moment and assured that she will do everything on her part to achieve her speedy recovery.

“I make him want and nothing, to hit him hard !! Worse things happen in life and people continue, so I will too. Come on beautiful, we all have problems, but facing them and moving on is what will make everything easier”, He concluded.

Let us remember that the member of “This is War” has indicated that her recovery will be slow, and that walking again as before her injury will take more time than she imagined.

“You don’t know what it was like for me to hear what my recovery is going to take and walking again will take a lot more time than I thought. This is very hard “Baigorria wrote in early November.

