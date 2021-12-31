Alerts increase with Apple Air tags: they track people and vehicles

Photo provided by Apple showing its new AirTag product during an Apple event in Cupertino, California (USA), today April 20, 2021. EFE / EPA / APPLE INC.



On the outside, Apple’s new AirTag looks like a boring product we’ve all seen before. It is a disk-shaped activity tracking device that can be attached to objects such as keys to help you find them. This is how the review we made on infobae began when the Apple device was tested.

But over the months it has been identified that this tag, designed to find objects with wireless technology, is being used for purposes that are not so pleasant for a person.

Apple claimed that using the ultra-wide band, the iPhone could detect whether an AirTag is within a centimeter or tens of meters away. In fact, it’s so accurate that your app displays an arrow pointing in which direction the AirTag is.

Wonderful isn’t it? But what if you find out that they are tracking you using the device, because that is the concern of the authorities and users since it has been identified that the use that is being given in many cases is precisely that, to follow the location of others .

But AirTags present an “exceptionally damaging” threat, they say in The New York Times, because the ubiquity of Apple products allows more accurate monitoring of people’s movements, said Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. that studies the so-called stalkerware.

“Apple automatically made each iOS device part of the network that Airtags uses to report the location of an AirTag. The network that Apple has access to is larger and more powerful than the one used by the other trackers. It is more powerful for tracking and more dangerous for stalking, “the expert told NYT.

On the other hand, in Canada and New York, the police have also found Air Tags on vehicles.

For example, in Canada, the police indicated that a New method that thieves are applying for steal cars and that they fear it will reach other countries.

The uniformed officers detected that some criminals were taking advantage of the usefulness of the Apple AirTag, which is focused on forgetful users who never find their keys or wallets, to locate their victims after having previously selected them.

If you are an Android user

Currently, AirTags create a wide network that allows tracking not only small devices but also people, against this, Apple has a function that avoids tracking, because If an iPhone detects that an AirTag that it does not own is following it, the phone will send an alert and if it cannot be found, it will begin to emit a sound.

However, Android users did not have these protections, facing the problem is that ‘Tracker Detect’ comes into play, an Android app designed to find AirTags and check if someone is tracking your location.

