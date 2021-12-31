Alexa Dellanos wears a mini waist and big white charms | INSTAGRAM

Among Internet models there are some who have managed to win the hearts of the public, Alexa Dellanos is one of those who has achieved it and has done so by dedicating much of her time to the production of Photo shoots.

On this occasion the young woman was relaxing I know and spending her last days of the year in an elegant restaurant, in which he decided that to see if fixed it was also necessary to take a picture and share it with his audience.

These small details are what Internet users who remain on their profile waiting for new content to upload, with that tiny waist that he highlighted with an elegant white dress once again conquered the eyes of users of Instagram.

Thousands of users have come to give them likes and many others also take a few moments to write a beautiful message, thanking them for sharing their beauty in this way and of course also declaring the great love they have for him.

Her pieces of entertainment are also shared among the same users who want more people to know and support her in this career that has not been easy for her to build.

In fact, she has recently had some very difficult months, she was receiving negative comments from Internet users who without thinking twice about the consequence attacked her, assuring that she should have followed in her mother’s footsteps.

And it is that the Influencer is the daughter of one of the most important presenters of Spanish-speaking television in the United States, Myrka Dellanos, who has a great talent for driving and journalism, so the same was not expected of her daughter.

