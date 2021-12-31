Alianza Lima prepares a party in Matute: find out when the Blue and White Night 2022 will be | League 1 | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The 2022 season of Alianza Lima will be different, since they will start with much more tranquility regarding the conformation of the squad and, in addition, with the support of having achieved the national title in 2021. The directive seeks that the reunion with the fans is This is why they fine-tune all the details of the team’s presentation, in the so-called Blue and White Night.

For now, the institution has only been able to confirm the scheduled date. “Get ready for the best night! Our night! The Blue and White Night will be at home on Friday, January 14”Was the message that the La Victoria club shared through their social networks.

The event at the beginning of the campaign will be at the Matute Stadium and a good presence of fans is expected, despite the reduced capacity that the authorities have determined in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s remember that Alianza Lima was able to play in the company of his fans during the finals against Sporting Cristal in 2021, but the matches were at the National Stadium.

The return to Matute, without a doubt, will be special, both for the footballers and for the fans. For now, coach Carlos Bustos and his staff are focused on physical preseason work for the challenges that lie ahead, in League 1 and in the Copa Libertadores.

Alianza Lima announced the date of the Blue and White Night 2022. (Photo: Alianza Lima)

Alianza Lima and its debut in League 1

League 1 will start on January 21, 2022 and for now the official schedule for the first day is not known. However, the fixture has already been determined and Alianza Lima will begin its path in the defense of the national title by visiting Sport Boys; while the first match of the ‘Blanquiazules’ at home will be on the second day, when they host Sporting Cristal.