All flights from Cuba to Spain in January 2022

At the end of December, the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) updated the flight schedule of the four Spanish airlines that will continue to operate connections between Madrid and Havana for the coming month of January 2022. Both Iberia and Air Europe, World2fly and Iberojet will continue to connect these two cities of great importance, both for Cubans and for Spaniards themselves.

Iberia: Until now, said Spanish flag airline will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of January. José Martí International Airport (Havana): Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Madrid. Although it is the best-known company in the Iberian country, it will not be the one that will sustain the most connections, but Air Europa.

Air Europa: It will continue to operate with the following frequencies from the José Martí International Airport in the Cuban capital. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (9) from Madrid. While Iberojet, will continue on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Madrid.

World2Fly will also keep connecting with the following frequencies during the coming month, always from Havana, on Wednesdays and Sundays from Madrid-Barajas Airport. Spain will continue to be one of the countries with the most air connections to Cuba.

We remind our readers that to enter Spain you have to fill out a health form that will be requested at the airport of arrival, along with the vaccination card. Iberia also announced a ticket price reduction campaign at the end of December and until next January 20.

