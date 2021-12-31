Read transcript

Adriana: at three o’clock, greets youAdriana Vargassino.Jonathan: Good afternoon, Ictorhas the free day.Adriana: Times Square SEprepares for the traditionalNew Years Eve celebrationof coronavirus.the audience will be morereduced, these 12 were requestedmonths, which were markedfor the pandemic. gary mersontell us how is thiscelebration.Gary: It was on the day of theworld celebration, thoughdo it at home,New Yorkers don’t resistcelebrate watching the descendingball in times square to thethe streets are full oftourists, early they startedthe ranks for the reducedgroup that was allowed in thiszone.>> you need the card of thevaccine.can not central with abag!gary: following the protocols,let’s take a walk to the heart of thecelebration, where the fear of>> we are vaccinated, that weleaves pretty quiet.>> thanks for being therethe normal.gary: bring a lot of spectatorsto reserve.they admired before the pandemic,There he wore times square with himthird quarter of its public.It is not ruled out that manyreach their surroundings thatlow temperatures.in 2018 and 10,019 passed the40, in 2020 were canceled andif not part of the groupadmitted, there were about six leftblocks from where they drop the ballglass, I didn’t see thearistic presentations.Gary: 20% of cops areis out of operationby the hobbit.the crowd was coming in andwe are opening a live in