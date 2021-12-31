Alleged extortionists demanded 5 million pesos from a store manager

Juarez City.– Three alleged extortionists who threatened the manager of a convenience store to demand the delivery of money in exchange for not harming him, were apprehended by municipal police yesterday.

The Municipal Public Security Secretary, César Omar Muñoz Morales reported that they answered a call received at the Poniente District Police community number (656-493-35-87), where they denounced several people aboard a Ford brand truck Ranger, white, 2015 model, who were allegedly extorting money from the manager of a convenience store located on Fresnillo Street, in the Pánfilo Natera neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents saw a van similar to the complaint, but also a person approached and pointed out the crewmembers as those responsible for extorting him through text messages, demanding five million pesos in exchange for continuing to operate his business. reported the police chief.

Agents proceeded to arrest Miguel Ángel AB, 40, Blanca Estela LG, 31, and Kevin AV, 19, from whom they secured two cell phones.

At the time of consulting the data in the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that he has a criminal record for crimes against health during the year 2021.

Yesterday they were made available to the federal Public Ministry, accused of the crime of extortion.