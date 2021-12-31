Álvaro Morata, another candidate to arrive as ‘9’ at Barcelona

BARCELONA – Alvaro Morata, on the list. The Juventus forward, where he plays on loan from Atlético de Madrid until the end of the season, would be among the options that Barcelona manages to strengthen itself in this winter market.

In fact, and according to information from the newspaper As, the 29-year-old Spanish footballer is Xavi Hernández’s favorite, a winger who was not confirmed by the club, explaining to ESPN Deportes that several options are being evaluated for a possible incorporation of a 9 scorer.

The Morata operation should have the approval of Atlético de Madrid, with which it has a contract until 2023, and in this sense there would be more than feasible possibilities to carry it out without this entailing an economic outlay, although it must make resignations.

And it is that Atlético must pay Barça 40 million euros in June for the purchase option signed between both clubs by Antoine Griezmann. Another much more tricky issue is the salary issue, in which the Barça entity continues with problems. Although Morata, whose record at Juventus exceeds 6 million euros, accepted a substantial reduction, for Barcelona it will continue to be a difficult fit in the current financial fair play.

In this sense, the difficulties that emerged, today insurmountable, with the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé cause a new complication in the search to comply with that financial fair play at the club, which is already being considered in order to register Ferran Torres.

Despite this complicated scenario, Barcelona does not lose sight of the winter market in the hope of reinforcing the squad to the liking of Xavi, who would like to incorporate a striker with a goal after Sergio Agüero retired, not counting on Luuk de Jong and keeping Martin Braithwaite (now injured) in a secondary plane.

There the name of Álvaro Morata is added to that of Edinson Cavani, the first who stood out among those persecuted and who, unlike the Uruguayan, would not be a reinforcement in the short term but, much more, a commitment to a future project.

The Juventus striker is not, however, the only related name at Barça. If the main and undisputed dream, although to take into account for the summer market of 2023, is Erling Haaland, there are other footballers on the radar, both in the short term and facing the next campaign. Among them are Hakim Ziyech, Darwin Núñez and Julián Álvarez.