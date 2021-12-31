Álvaro Morata would arrive at Barcelona, ​​via Atlético de Madrid-Juventus?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.30.2021





The FC Barcelona, plunged into a results crisis And now affected by a coronavirus outbreak, he has set his sights on a Spanish striker for this same winter market and the person involved welcomes the operation.

The chosen one of Xavi Hernandez is Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan to Juventus from Atlético de Madrid; According to AS, the coach contacted him to ask about his situation and he acknowledged that he does not feel comfortable.

The newspaper adds that the negotiations are advanced and three clubs would intervene: Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid Y Juventus in a three-way operation that would leave everyone satisfied, but how would it be possible?

Alvaro Morata is yielded to the Juventus in exchange of 15 million euros for two seasons, with a purchase clause of 40 million, figure that the Athletic, owner of the goalscorer’s card, owes the Barcelona for the signing of Antoine Griezmann, so, if the player ends up back in The league, would leave everyone “with zero debts.”

According to the Spanish media, Xavi consider Morata one of the best strikers on the planet, despite the fact that the Madrid native has been the victim of criticism for his irregularity with the Selection of Spain.

During its trajectory, Alvaro Morata He has scored 176 goals and provided 61 assists in 476 games, all for major clubs such as Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus.