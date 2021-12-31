Álvaro Morata would be Barcelona’s new player transfers La Liga | Spanish League

Negotiations for the signing of Álvaro Morata by Barcelona in this winter market, which opens on January 3, are on the right track, according to what sources of the operation informed EFE this Thursday, which involves three clubs: Juventus, in which the player is on loan from Atlético de Madrid; to the rojiblanco club itself, owner of its rights until 2023, and to the azulgrana team, which is emerging as its next destination.

At the request of Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona coach, the Spanish international forward is the objective to continue with the winter reinforcements of the Catalan team, after the hiring of another player from the Spanish team such as Ferran Torres, and the club is already working on this, that advances in the operation for the second incorporation of the new era of Xavi.

Morata is on loan for the second year followed at Juventus by Atlético de Madrid, after the agreement reached last summer to extend the loan at the Italian club for an additional ten million euros, after the ‘bianconero’ team did not exercise the option of purchase that it had for 35 million euros at the end of its first year of assignment.

Barcelona, ​​therefore, will need an agreement with both Juventus and Atlético to finalize the signing of Morata, who has not entered into the plans of Diego Simeone, the Madrid team’s coach, in the last two seasons, after his departure. in the summer of 2020 to the Italian Serie A to open space in the squad for the signing of Luis Suárez by the rojiblancos.

The 29-year-old attacker from Madrid, signed by Atlético de Madrid in January 2019, first on loan for a year and a half and then transferred in exchange for 55 million euros from Chelsea, would return a year and a half later to Spain, where He has already played for the rojiblanco team, with 22 goals in 61 official matches between all competitions, and for Real Madrid, with which he played 240 games, scored 82 goals and won thirteen titles, including two Champions Leagues.

EFE