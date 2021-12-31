American actress Betty White dies

Beloved actress, comedian, and “golden girl” Betty White passed away today, 17 days after her 100th birthday.

This was confirmed by his agent and close friend Jeff Witjas to the entertainment magazine People.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in written statements. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I think Betty was never afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed that she would be with him again ”.

Betty White was weeks away from celebrating her centenary with the magazine, who today launched an interview where the veteran actress shared how it felt to be reaching that age.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK – Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

The actress was recognized for appearing in television series such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Betty White Show”, “That ’70s Show”, “Hot in Cleveland”, and multiple film projects, such as “The Proposal” with Canadian actors Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

However, one of her most memorable works was that of Rose Nylund in “Golden Girls”, a comedy series of the 80s that has been classified as one of the best in American history and for which the actress won an Emmy Award. .

The Television Academy even recognized in its seventieth ceremony the extensive career of the American actress, who participated in 115 productions.

White, who will be remembered for her mischievousness and human warmth, received numerous accolades throughout her career, including multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards, and even a Grammy. She has been nominated for several Golden Globes and has also been honored with many awards and celebrations for her career through various humanitarian organizations.