Andrea Legarreta reveals that she removed her silicone implants | INSTAGRAM

Recently the famous host of the morning show of Televisa TODAY, Andrea Legarreta, was confessing a situation that was very interesting for viewers in the middle of the show program.

And it is the companion of Shanik berman, Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre and Paul Stanley He was talking to his colleagues about Michelle Renaud, who recently confessed that she removed her silicone implants because it is causing her health difficulties.

That’s when when talking about the note, the famous one was in charge of giving the exclusive for her own show, reporting that she had also removed her own implants, with which she made herself a little more voluptuous.

“If I hadn’t told them but I also took them off. I took off the implants, I had not commented on it but it is exclusive for TODAY “, confessed the actress assuring that some women tend to have difficulties with this procedure.

Having made this statement in the note of Michelle Renaud I take this opportunity to emphasize how important it is to be honest, as well as to give priority to your health before aesthetics, since many people have had these discomforts but in order not to take them off they have not said anything and generated a syndrome.









“It is a disease that attacks from the root, if your body rejects implants in 1000 ways, this is because it does not stop being an object, or it can generate an immune disease, but it is not so that those who have it scare me . Don’t be scared ”, asking that you only exercise caution.

Andrea Legarreta confessed that she made the decision because of her age, seeking to be as healthy as possible and also to feel good about herself, which is ultimately the most important thing of all.

“I decided not precisely because I felt bad or because I had a disease, it was because I no longer wanted to have that plastic inside. You have to go to a professional, you have to do it well and the truth is that you recover quickly. It was a personal decision, “he concluded.