Angela Aguilar’s short shorts in trend

Angela Aguilar In a short time she became a fashion reference, as well as a successful singer. At just 18 years old, she showed a great sense of style and millions of people follow her on her social media accounts on Instagram and YouTube to find inspiration in her impeccable style.

This time, he surprised with a return: the jean shorts. This denim garment, emblematic of the 90`s was all the rage two decades ago and seems to return with some changes: now it is high shot.

The little princess of Mexican music usually intervenes in the clothes she wears, giving her her personal touch, adding a ruffle, a ripped touch or a patch here and there. Thus, Angela Aguilar She took a pair of jeans and wanted to experiment: proud of the result, she showed it to her 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

Combined with sneakers and tight muscles, the bermuda look is as rebellious as it is fresh and fun. Fountain. Instagram @angela_aguilar

The return trend and the fashion of recycling garments: Ángela Aguilar’s bermuda shorts

The garments of Jean are often perfect for intervening: teens love to do it and Angela Aguilar is no exception.

The young singer, the youngest of the dynasty Aguilar, you will know -fashion lover as you are- that the bermuda They were an iconic garment in the 90`s and also, they are back today.

On the catwalks, we saw them return from the hand of brands like Mango, Levis and other Lacoste, dedicated to effortless fashion.

The ripped details of the bermuda can be many or few, experiment and let your imagination fly. Fountain. American Blues Denim

But in the case of Angela Aguilar, The intention was not to resort to the big brands that already have their models flooding the international street style, but to collaborate with fashion to recycle garments, with the awareness that the fashion industry is one of the most polluting on the planet. one of the most wasteful of water: a precious and finite resource.

This is how the influencer took her scissors and set out to convert a jean into the seasonal hit for this summer.

Imitating some tips from Angela Aguilar, you can also get to work with some Jean that you no longer wear or your lower part is not in fashion and get some bermuda shorts in trend, in key ripped (torn) and very stylish.

The first thing to keep in mind to reconvert your jeans in bermuda is to choose the ones that favor you the most at the top: the high-waisted ones. This type of jeans they lengthen the torso, refine, mark the waist and stylize all kinds of silhouettes.

Once the Jean and looking for some inspiration in comfy fashion, you will see that you manage to trim the boot sleeve above the knee according to your tastes: you can do it slightly irregularly as it did Angela Aguilar and leave a hole on one side to stylize and show more skin, which in addition to the air of rebellion that it gives, also stylizes.

Perfect for pairing with basic tops, like the black muscle fit chosen by Angela AguilarThey are also suitable to combine with caps, sneakers in the same tone as the upper garment and super stylish glasses to protect you from the sun, as the artist does.

The young singer always manages, with her interventions to her clothes, to print her personal stamp on her outfits and give her that touch of sensuality, fresh and fun that characterizes her so much. Let your imagination fly to give your original touch to your jeans, converted into bermuda.

Another detail to highlight is that the young singer is not afraid of the total denim look and add to the bermuda a jean jacket in the same tone to go out for a ride on his quad, on which he poses the incredible and cancherisimo look.

Do you dare to add these bermuda unique to your wardrobe this season? And of course, combine them with these Nike that promote Angela Aguilar or with the embroidered sneakers that he shows in his post.