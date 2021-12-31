Another increase in the electricity bill from January

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) approved the quarterly adjustment factors for fuel purchase and energy purchase that will apply to the electricity rate from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

As a result, the regulatory entity authorized an increase of 16.8%, understand 3.6708 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

“The role of the Bureau is to make a balance in the public interest. This implies ensuring that excessive expenses are not passed on to the consumer, but it still means avoiding the actions that led the Authority to bankruptcy. Unfortunately, fuel costs increased and this requires an adjustment that guarantees the continuous operation of the electrical system, ”explained in writing the president of NEPR, engineer Edison Avilés Deliz.

The elements that most affected this adjustment were the increase in the price of petroleum derivatives in global markets and deviations from the scheduled economic dispatch. Meanwhile, the main reasons for the NEPR for not authorizing the requested increase were $ 233,211.80 of funds from the ARPA Act (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021), as well as $ 14,058,921.05 for the incremental cost related to the use of diesel instead of gas in Units 5 and 6 of PREPA in San Juan during the period from June to November 2021.

The allocation of funds from the ARPA Act, reduced the cost in the previous quarter from 23.63 to 21.83 cents per kWh. The cost for the next quarter will be 25.50 cents per KWh. These prices are calculated from the example of a residential customer consuming 800 kWh per month.

“Our electrical system continues to depend on fossil fuels and plants with poor efficiency factors. This combination is fatal when fuel prices skyrocket as they have in the past few months. This quarterly exercise should be a reminder of the urgency of the modernization of the electrical system and the development of renewable energy sources in Puerto Rico ”, concluded Avilés Deliz.

The next quarterly review will take place towards the end of March 2022.