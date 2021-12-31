Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend, announced happy news

Admin 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 29 Views

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA 29-year-old continues to reap successes and prepares to start 2022 with everything. Ex-boyfriend of Karol G He maintains contact through his social networks where he already accumulates more than 25 million followers from all latitudes and now he gave them happy news.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

The truth is Anuel AA premieres the series “30 days with: Anuel”, directed by the Dominican Jessy Terrero on his YouTube channel and is already promoting it on his feed. “Right now the 1st premiere episode of # 30DaysWithAnuel On my channel!” The singer wrote along with a short clip that previews how his kind of biography is told in the first person.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alejandro Fernández touched social networks by posing with his granddaughter Cayetana

Written in CELEBRITIES the 12/31/2021 · 16:41 hs Alejandro Fernandez he has found comfort in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved