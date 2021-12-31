Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend, announced happy news

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA 29-year-old continues to reap successes and prepares to start 2022 with everything. Ex-boyfriend of Karol G He maintains contact through his social networks where he already accumulates more than 25 million followers from all latitudes and now he gave them happy news.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

The truth is Anuel AA premieres the series “30 days with: Anuel”, directed by the Dominican Jessy Terrero on his YouTube channel and is already promoting it on his feed. “Right now the 1st premiere episode of # 30DaysWithAnuel On my channel!” The singer wrote along with a short clip that previews how his kind of biography is told in the first person.

Related news

Through four fifteen minute chapters, Anuel AA makes a review from his beginnings in music, his contact with the street and bad influences and also the moment in which he falls prisoner. The production has the testimonies of Anuel’s inner circle such as his parents, his brothers and his friends.

Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

Its first chapter is now available on the YouTube platform under the title “My career is over forever.” It was two years that Anuel AA He spent in jail and when he regained his freedom he dedicated himself fully to music and to success, something that shows that he learned his lesson.

Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

By these hours, the series of Anuel AA It is a topic of conversation on social networks and fans wonder if he will tell his love story with the singer Karol G or if there will be any comment or testimony from her, who was the person who most supported him in difficult times. Next week the second episode will be released, pay attention !.