Aracely Arámbula, the white queen who conquers them all

Aracely Arámbula, appeared in a snapshot in which she wears a white outfit that overflowed all its charm in a photograph from one of the various fan pages inspired by the famous interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval”.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, has forged a great career in show business in Mexico that has transcended borders.

Just a few years ago he starred in some of his last roles on the small screen, in the novel series, “The Doña“, placing it again in the favorites of the public.

“The Chule“as they call Aracely Arambula, for several years, has not only become a queen of television but also one of the most acclaimed of the Instagram platform where until today it has accumulated 5.9 million subscribers.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques received a lot of love in a photograph that circulates from a page called Aracely.thequeen.

The beautiful “chihuahuan“, born on March 6, 1975, she models in a photograph in which she wears a short white top accompanied by a matching skirt with black lace fringes on the sides.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“Whoever collaborates in other Telemundo productions, such as” La Patrona “and” El Señor de los cielos. “embraces his silhouette and prevents all his charm from overflowing through the garment.

It was her own “mexican singer“, Aracely Arámbula, who will take up the postcard from one of the various pages that circulate in said application.

In the snapshot, the interpreter of “Bad news“She wears short hair in a brown color that likewise contrasts with the beautiful green of her eyes.

Users who visit the account did not stop praising the renowned “Rostro del Heraldo” from 1996, to whom they dedicated 654 likes.

Divine Greetings from NJ, Super beautiful, That beautiful look, My Queen, were some of the reactions to today’s mother of two children.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, has distinguished herself by being a woman who works tirelessly, she has indicated that she hopes that her children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula do not lack anything.

Today’s teenagers are the result of the relationship between the presenter of MasterChef Latino and Luis Miguel, who had a romance that seemed to be the definitive one in LuisMi’s life and which they even assured would end in a private wedding, something that until today has not has been verified.

Currently, Arámbula Jaques, has just finished his stage in the work of “Why do men love cab ***?” which closed with a flourish in his hometown after touring several cities of the American Union.

The presenter of ¡Viva la familia! … Todo bebe, has released three more albums of music, however, there is still nothing clear about her return to the small screen.