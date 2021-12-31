Arath de la Torre confirms the death of his father and gives him a sad goodbye

Arath of the Tower, who currently serves as conductor of the morning show TODAY, confirmed his father’s death during the afternoon-night of Thursday, December 30.

The Televisa actor used his official Instagram account to share the announcement with his more than one million followers, who quickly expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Despite the hard blow received before the end of 2021, the comedian thanked his father for leaving in peace after having provided him with tools to “survive.”

“You left in peace, daddy. You educated me, you hugged me, you gave me many tools to survive and above all a lot of love “, said the artist.

“[Me enseñaste] to not give up on anything, you left me with two wonderful brothers and you always fought for the family. Fly high, daddy, I’m going to miss you a lot “, Arath de la Torre sentenced when he publicly said goodbye to his father.

What was the cause of death of Arath de la Torre’s father?

Although the interpreter of “Dr. Cándido Pérez ”is going through one of the most difficult moments of his life, this morning he showed up to work at the morning show TODAY.

Arath of the Tower He looked calm in the television broadcast so as not to alarm the public by the death of his father, but he showed that he is in mourning because he was wearing a black suit.

So far it is unknown what was the cause of the death of the driver’s father, as he only limited himself to sharing images of a mass where the ashes of his relative were veiled.

