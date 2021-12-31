Assunta ‘Puppeta’ Maresca, the first boss of the Italian mafia, dies at 86

Assunta Maresca, an important figure in the Italian mafia, died this Wednesday at the age of 86 of a heart attack in the residence of his hometown, Castellammare di Stabia (Naples), according to local media. Better known as ‘Puppeta’ (‘Little Doll’), Maresca was a beauty queen and became the first woman to lead the Neapolitan mafia, the Camorra.

After marrying one of the heads of that organization, Pasquale Simonetti, Assunta made headlines in 1955 after killing her husband’s murderer in revenge and while pregnant. She was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison and later married Umberto Ammaturo, one of the most dangerous Italian criminals of all time. In the 1960s he ventured into the cinema, but continued within the activities of the Camorra, being the protagonist of its history in the 1980s.