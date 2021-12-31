Axie Infinity and The Sandbox could rise as much as 60% as early as 2022

The year 2021 was full of news for the cryptocurrency market that saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) reach a new record above $ 69,000 and also the explosion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as platforms. tied to the metaverse and play-to-earn that stole the scene in the last quarter of the year.

Now, by the start of 2022, analysts consider that the metaverse sector should remain strong in the face of the development of other platforms and companies not necessarily linked to the crypto-assets ecosystem, such as Meta (formerly Facebook).

Among the metaverse tokens two big standouts of the year were Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND), which should remain high in 2022, as FXStreet analyst Jonathan Morgan notes.

According to Morgan, in the case of AXS the token has faced significant selling pressure since the beginning of November, falling 46% from its all-time high. However, he notes that there are some signs that a strong bullish move could occur, but other signs point to another bearish move.

“Axie Infinity” has two strong signals for the long and short sides of the market. The theoretical short trade is a sell stop order at $ 85, a stop loss at $ 100, and a profit target at $ 35. The idea of ​​going short is based on a bearish catapult pattern in point and figure analysis, “he said.

AXS / USDT $ 5.00 / Figure reversal point chart and 3 cells

He points out that the short entry represents a 3.33: 1 reward for risk and projects a 54% loss on the value of the entry – the profit target of $ 35 just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement of $ 31.

“The hypothetical long entry for the Axie Infinity price is a buy stop at $ 120, a stop loss at $ 105 and a profit target at $ 170. AXS will have simultaneously burst above the double top and above the line. trend of the bear market if the entry is triggered, thus turning AXS into a bull market, “he notes.

AXS / USDT $ 5.00 / Chart and 3-cell reversal point

Thus, following its pattern, the hypothetical long entry represents a 3.33: 1 payoff for the risk setup, with an expected gain of 44% after entry.

“A two to three box trailing stop would preserve any implicit profit after entry. Long entry is invalidated if short entry is triggered first,” he concludes.

The Sandbox

Regarding The Sandbox, analyst and day trader Ekta Mourya notes that the game is preparing for a migration to the Polygon network (MATIC), a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that could minimize transaction costs. in the metaverse.

In addition, he notes that other game developments that have already been unveiled and will be released earlier in the year could help boost the value of the token.

“The launch of the Sandbox DAO may allow players to rule the metaverse. The Sandbox has completed its first Alpha playtests and is preparing to do more in 2022. This would be followed by a public release of the metaverse play,” he notes. .

Mourya also notes that there is a spike in the number of active players in The Sandbox metaverse, and the growing interest in cryptocurrency-based games fuels an optimistic narrative for the token.

Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, said that the metaverse token is ready for community-owned and user-customizable games.

Every day the map is different … [] … I feel like it is a digital nation, that lives and breathes. So it is exciting. It is culturally rich, it is global and it is accessible, he said.

On social media the outlook for the token is also intense and positive, with some analysts like @BigCheds who believe that the price of SAND is approaching a zone of interest and @AltcoinSherpa, pointing out that if SAND breaks through the $ 7.5 resistance, nothing will be able to hold back the cryptoasset that has already risen more than 15.663%.

Another analyst who is bullish on SAND is @ Hayess5178 who believes the Sandbox uptrend is strong and has a bullish outlook on the metaverse token. On the other hand, FXStreet analysts assessed the Sandbox price trend and predicted that the token is holding support while the bears are targeting $ 2.

$ SAND: I would be careful about the current area, danger zone approaching IMO. Expecting resistance around $ 7.50-8 pic.twitter.com/7OHjS7rBQm – Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) December 26, 2021

SAND: I would be careful with the current zone, the danger zone is getting closer IMO. Resistance is expected around $ 7.50-8.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.