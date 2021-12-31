Barcelona SC anticipates and signs Luca Sosa for a season | National Championship | sports

The Canarian club reports that it carried out the operation after having reached a “total agreement” with Guayaquil City.

The Argentine-Ecuadorian defender Luca Sosa became the new signing of Barcelona Sporting Club, with whom he will play the LigaPro Serie A 2022 tournament and the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores de América.

The Canarian team announced the arrival of the 27-year-old defender, who played with Emelec until this month and played the two games of the LigaPro 2021 final against Independiente del Valle.

Sosa has known Ecuadorian football since 2018, when he was hired by Deportivo Cuenca, which will allow him to quickly adapt to the discipline of coach Fabián Bustos.

“The agreement was closed after having reached, first, a total agreement with Guayaquil City Fútbol. The operation consists of a loan with a purchase option at the end of it (December 2022) ”, reported Barcelona SC on its official website on Wednesday night.

“In the next few days Sosa will join the preseason work, under the direction of Professor Fabián Bustos,” he added.

The footballer was intended by Emelec to continue at least one more campaign. The Emelecist president, Nassib Neme, declared to EL UNIVERSO that the signing of Sosa was waiting to be defined by the owners of his pass. “We will wait until this Wednesday; in case of not advancing (in the negotiation) or that they transfer it to another club, we will go for the alternatives that we already have in the portfolio ”, assured Neme.

But the head of Barcelona SC, Carlos Alfaro Moreno, assured on Wednesday that Emelec had until December 23 to activate the purchase option.

“We were clear that the club in which he previously played had a purchase option until last Thursday, and as of Friday, 24 hours later, we began some contact, some management, since he is a player that also interests the coaching staff. ”, Alfaro Moreno asserted in statements to the national press.

The one from San Justo, Argentina, came to the Ecuadorian league in July 2018 hired by Deportivo Cuenca, and in January 2019 he joined the ranks of Guayaquil City, where he played two seasons.

He was hired by Emelec in January 2021 through a “loan with an option to purchase as a national,” a process by which his debut as a millionaire in the national championship was delayed until April, after receiving Ecuadorian naturalization.

His first performance with the electric currency was on April 1 in a match against Olmedo in the city of Riobamba, making a duo of centrals with Aníbal Leguizamón. Since then Sosa has remained with the position and completed a total of 31 matches, including 7 for the South American Cup.

It is speculated that he would replace the Paraguayan Williams Riveros, of whom Alfaro Moreno has assured that there is interest from foreign clubs to hire him as of the 2022 season. (D)