Barcelona SC negotiates debt settlement agreement with Michael Arroyo to avoid another FIFA lawsuit | National Championship | sports

The Barcelona Sporting Club board was forced to present payment proposals to cancel the debt they have with left-handed winger Michael Arroyo and avoid a new lawsuit before FIFA, revealed Carlos Alfaro Moreno, vice president of the bullfighters.

Arroyo demanded the payment of $ 8’396,500 for “damages and losses” against the canaries for not complying with their contract, as detailed by Santiago Zambrano Solano, the steering wheel’s lawyer, in January 2020.

But Alfaro Moreno commented: “It was clear that the amounts that were discussed were out of context. We meet with Michael and his attorney on a few occasions. Two proposals were made regarding the debt that the club recognizes that it has had since 2018 ″.

“He was made an offer with an immediate payment reduction and another in the long term. It remained to analyze and in the last hours after that statement we have received a written communication regarding one of our proposals and it was passed to the legal and financial department for review and closing the agreement “, added the president of the yellows in the dialogue with the media in the alternate field of the Monumental stadium.

Gambetita Arroyo was key to winning the 2012 national championship with Barcelona and ending the 14-year drought of titles. He left for América de México in 2013 and was the monarch of the Mx League Apertura Tournament in 2014 and in 2017 he went to Gremio de Brasil, an entity in which he could not win the starting position.

After passing through the land of nice joke He returned to Barcelona in January 2018 and at the end of November of that year he was suspended for testing positive in an anti-doping control after the Clásico del Astillero that was played in October.

According to the medical report, hydrochlorothiazide was found in the player’s urine and the Disciplinary Commission of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) imposed a one-year sanction that ultimately decided to reduce the punishment to 50%.

The left-hander was allowed to return to training on May 8, 2019, however, he did not join the club immediately after demanding payment of his salary during the period that he was suspended. He reached an agreement with Alfaro Moreno and joined the bullfighting discipline on February 17, 2020. For this year he was on the sidelines of the club. (D)