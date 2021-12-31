Barcelona takes a drastic measure with Dembélé after he asked for 45 million to renew

Patience ran out and now is the time to act to Barcelona. The board got fed up with Ousmane Dembélé and the twists and turns around its renovation. Therefore, they will take action on the matter and some intense days are coming where even Xavi Hernández himself will have to make a decision.

Barcelona seems to have ended the Ousmane Dembélé affair, after the last talks with his agent Moussa Sissoko. As reported TV3, the French representative demanded a sum of 45 million euros of transfer bonus for your client’s renewal: 15 million were for him and the other 30 for the player.

A counter offer by Dembélé’s agent that was not well taken by the club. Firstly, because of the excess it represents, secondly because of the problems the player has had with his injuries and the club’s patience. Thus, the situation became untenable and there is no going back. But, things will not stay that way. The player still has six months of contract with the club.

Barcelona will punish Dembélé

In this sense, satiety has led to a point where The Barcelona board does not want to see Dembélé with the ‘azulgrana’ shirt again. So unless they find an outlet for you in this winter market, both Joan Laporta What Mateu alemany they want the player to stay six months standing and seeing everything from the stands.

Laporta, determined that Dembélé be unemployed for six months (Getty Images)

According to the aforementioned media, the managers will raise the situation with Xavi Hernández, who is in a dilemma. A few weeks ago, the coach had ruled out the idea of ​​Dembélé going to the stands if he did not renew. “I do not contemplate that option. Contract players have to play“He had said. Will his idea change?