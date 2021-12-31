Batteries, the way to keep the desktop of our Mac tidy automatically

Of all the folders that we have on our Mac, there is one in which it is more important than in any other that we keep order: the desktop. At the same time, this is the folder that we always have more at hand, so it is common for us to save any file quickly, drag content for the model between locations and, in short, we have some disorder. Fortunately, the batteries take care of ordering the desk for us, automatically.

A way to gather content and keep it orderly

Viewing hundreds of documents on the desktop is often rather overwhelming. Aware of this, from Apple they offer us a very simple solution: use the batteries. The idea behind these stacks is to automatically gather files of the same type. Instead of seeing 100 images, 25 PDF documents and 14 spreadsheets we will see only three stacks. A substantial difference, without a doubt.

We can activate and deactivate the batteries very easily. It is enough that we do secondary click on any empty space on the desktop and activate the option Use batteries. Nothing more. We will see how all the files are automatically distributed and collected in the necessary stacks and all of them appear in the upper right part of the desktop.

The operation of the stacks is such that if there are no files of a certain type on the Desktop, the stack will simply not be created, which means that we will always see the least amount of icons possible. The system also takes care of sorting the folders, which are placed under the existing piles, arranged alphabetically.

Interacting with the elements contained in the stacks is very easy. Simply we click on a stack to display it and let’s see all the content. Once deployed, the files appear ready for us to manage as we normally would.

On more than one occasion we can thank the use of batteries. Depending on the way we work, it is very possible that we do not want to have this option activated permanently, but given its ease of being activated, on more than one occasion it will allow us to put order in a simple and efficient way. One click and you’re done.

Image | Jeremy bezanger