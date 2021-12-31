BC increases its monetary policy rate from 3.50 to 4.50%

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), at his meeting of monetary politics this December, he decided to increase his interest rate from monetary politics at 100 basis points, from 3.50% per annum to 4.50% per annum.

In this way, the rate of the permanent liquidity expansion facility (1-day Repos) increases from 4.00% per year to 5.00% per year and the rate of remunerated deposits (Overnight) from 3.00% per year to 4.00% per year.

“This decision regarding the benchmark rate is based on a comprehensive assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy world and the persistence of inflationary pressures of external origin. In this order, the dynamics of prices continues to be affected by more permanent supply shocks than expected, associated with higher prices of oil and other important raw materials for local production, as well as the increase in global freight costs due to container shortages and other distortions in supply chains, “explained the central bank in a press release.

In particular, the monthly variation of the consumer price index (CPI) in November was 1.08%, while the accumulated inflation during the first eleven months of 2021 was 7.71%.

On the other hand, core inflation, which excludes the most volatile components of the basket, reached 6.63% year-on-year in November 2021, reflecting second-round effects due to higher production costs associated with external shocks.

Moving forward, the forecasting system of the BCRD indicates that, in an active scenario of monetary politics, the interannual inflation (variation of the last 12 months), which stood at 8.23% in November 2021, would converge to the target range of 4% ± 1% during the second semester of 2022, at a slower pace than originally expected .

“In this context of more persistent inflationary pressures and considering the good pace of economic recovery, the central bank is implementing a plan towards normalizing its monetary politics. In this sense, since August 2021 the resources granted during the pandemic, to the extent that companies and households repay the loans granted through different liquidity facilities, “the bank stressed.

He added: “On the other hand, the increases in the monetary politics of BCRD of 50 basis points in the month of November and of 100 basis points in this month of December will place said reference rate at 4.50% per annum, the level at which it was prior to the pandemic“.

The implementation of these measures, the institution noted, “is aimed at facilitating the convergence of inflation to the target, keeping the expectations of economic agents anchored and preventing the risk of generating overheating in the future. economy, which could cause an overflow of inflationary pressures and an internal macroeconomic imbalance “.

In the international environment, the economic outlook remains positive, although the uncertainty generated by the rate of global contagion of COVID-19 and disruptions in supply chains persists, the bank stressed.

“In this sense, Consensus Forecasts foresees world growth of 5.6% for 2021 and 4.2% for 2022. For the United States of America (USA), our main trading partner, the most recent Consensus projections point to a growth of 5.6% by 2021 and 4.0% by 2022, reflecting the uncertainty caused by ‘bottlenecks’ in the production and transportation of goods, “he said.

Inflation in that country reached 6.8% in November, more than three times above its goal of 2.0% and being the highest inflation in almost four decades. In this context, the Federal Reserve, in its last meeting in December, accelerated the withdrawal plan of its monetary stimulus, doubling the rate of reduction of monthly asset purchases, at the same time as it anticipates increases in the federal funds rate that could start during the first quarter of 2022.

“The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reaffirms your commitment to lead the monetary politics towards the achievement of its inflation target and the proper functioning of the financial and payment systems. In this sense, it will continue to give special monitoring to the macroeconomic environment and the evolution of inflationary pressures, in order to adopt the necessary measures in the face of factors that may put price stability at risk, “he reiterated.