Beautiful: Ángela Aguilar boasts a fabulous dress and exploits social networks

Angela Aguilar, One of the youngest and most influential singers in current regional music, she continues to conquer the world of music and is now ready to say goodbye to the year with the aim of building new projects in her career.

From the beginning, the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” She surprised fans by her enormous talent and by being an heir to stars like Antonio Aguilar or Flor Silvestre.

Faced with this situation, Angela has always taken advantage of every moment to be with her fans and share a bit of her daily life on social networks, from landscapes to eating food.

On this occasion, he surprised his followers through Instagram, since he shared a video where he is seen sunbathing and wearing a blue dress with a scarf in her hair.

In addition, it boasted its decoration of blue nails and in order not to lose the style she was wearing cowboy boots bone color.

Dance the cumbias well

In the last hours, a video has gone viral showing that Angela is not only good at singing, but also at polish the track.

In fact, it was his brother, also the singer Leonardo Aguilar, who was in charge of recording Angela enjoying a good cumbia in the company of your loved ones.

Presumably these videos were recorded during the celebration of the Christmas holidays, where Angela made it clear to her family and now to her fans that she is not only good with her voice, it also captivates by dancing.

