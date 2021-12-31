Belinda shows her strange and secret collection

Belinda has been cataloged throughout the world as “the princess of Latin pop” since from the age of 10 she began her artistic career as an actress and singer. In each of her projects she has captivated with her talent and beauty. Currently the young woman is resting from her hectic work life so she has decided to share with her more than 14 million followers on Instagram, some curious facts that her fans did not know about her.

As is her strange and secret stamp collection since apparently the fiancee of Christian nodal he likes to spend his free time doing scrapbook, method through which memories, emotions or important events are captured.

It was through her Instagram stories that Beli showed the place where she makes her scrapbooks, as well as showing that being a very orderly person she has all her materials, as they are his well-cataloged prints.

Belinda showed her favorite prints.

The singer and actress touched her fans by showing her favorite photo album, which features the story of her parents’ romance as well as her childhood. In the clip you can see how the interpreter of “Light without gravity” decorated the scrapbook with stamps and glitter.