Betty White, TV and film icon, dies at 99

(CNN Spanish) – Actress Betty White, a television and film icon we will remember for productions like “The Golden Girls,” “Boston Legal” and “Hot in Cleveland,” died on Friday, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas reported to the magazine. People in a statement.

At 99, he was just weeks away from celebrating his centennial on January 17.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said. “I will miss her very much and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I think Betty never feared dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed that she would be with him again.”

During the first half of her career, which came to be recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest television career of a woman, White was a regular, if not very noticeable, presence on radio and television.

There were comedies from the 1950s, a talk show in 1954, and even a role in the 1962 film “Advise and Consent.” Occasionally she appeared on game shows, especially on “Password,” hosted by her third husband, Allen Ludden.

“It was a bit out of place, a bit anti-female, being … you shouldn’t be funny,” White recalled in a 2017 interview with CNN, reminiscing about her early days in Hollywood. Then he recalled that in those days women were expected to just “come along and be pretty.”

But from her portrayal of the scathing kitchen diva Sue Ann Nivens on the 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which began when she was 51 years old, White developed a knack for portraying the seemingly old woman at heart. pure and full of sincerity from the Midwest who had an unbridled inner life. In doing so, he created a new generation of fans, a base that only increased as he entered his 90s.

It was the sexually experienced, albeit naive, Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls.”

White also played a scathing and sometimes violent secretary on “Boston Legal.” She had a guest spot on “The Simpsons,” hosted “Saturday Night Live” – ​​the oldest person to do so – and even appeared in a Snickers ad.

Regardless, he took his success, though not his work, lightly.

“I am going through the best time of my life, and the fact that I keep working … how lucky can you be?” He told the Huffington Post in 2012.

Betty White was meant to be on TV

When he was 17 years old, in 1939, he participated in an experimental television broadcast. The technology was still in its infancy, having made its public debut at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

“I danced on an experimental television show, the first on the West Coast, in downtown Los Angeles,” he told Guinness World Records. “I wore my high school graduation gown, and our Beverly Hills High student body president, Harry Bennett, and I danced the ‘Merry Widow’s Waltz.”

White was a native of the Midwest, born in Oak Park, Illinois, on January 17, 1922. (Her mother was a homemaker and her father was an electric company executive).

When he was two years old, his family moved to the Los Angeles area, where his father began making radios. During the Great Depression, business became so difficult that, at one point, he swapped them for dogs, hoping it would become a business. White remembers that her family had about 20 dogs. She became a lifelong animal lover.

White attended Beverly Hills High School and at one point wrote a play in which she was cast in the title role. “I guess that’s when my interest came,” he told the Archive of American Television.

White became a model after her television appearance, although her career was cut short by World War II, in which she served in the United States Women’s Voluntary Services.

After the war, he worked in the theater and eventually began landing radio roles on shows like “The Great Gildersleeve” and “Blondie.” In 1949, she was asked by a Los Angeles radio host, Al Jarvis, to be his “Friday girl” for a five-and-a-half hour live television show that pretended to be his radio show on television, but quickly became a loose variety show, “Hollywood on Television.”

“It was like going to television college,” he recalls. After just over two years, White became the sole presenter.

He went on to other shows: a syndicated show, “Life with Elizabeth”; an NBC comedy, “Date with the Angels”; the first of the four programs called “The Betty White Show”; the presentation of parades, “got to be such that, if a sign turned red and six cars lined up, I announced them,” he said; and a variety of announcements and appearances. White went on to have her own production company, a rarity for a woman at the time.