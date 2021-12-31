Biden talks to Chile’s president-elect about Los Angeles shooting

“He died in my arms. I couldn’t do anything,” says Valentina Orellana’s mother 6:27

(CNN) – President Joe Biden spoke with Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric on Thursday about the death of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta from Chile in a shooting last week after an agent of Los Angeles police opened fire on an assault suspect, according to the White House.

“On behalf of the United States, the president also offered his deep condolences to the people of Chile for the tragic death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement summarizing the call.

The shooting with police that led to Orellana-Peralta’s death was among a list of other topics covered during the call, which included social justice, human rights and climate change, according to the White House statement.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles police identified to the agent who fired the deadly bullet as William Jones.

CNN has reached out to Jones for comment on the incident.