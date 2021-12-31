Bitcoin closes a volatile year with a 66% gain in dollars

Cryptocurrencies were the protagonists of the financial year

The Bitcoin ends 2021 at $ 48,000, which positions the most popular cryptocurrency as a great investment for an overall positive year for international markets.

Hand in hand greater acceptance as a means of payment and investment, virtual currencies gained followers and grew in price, always plunged into great volatility that still does not clear up the doubts by many analysts.

At the end of December, Bitcoin was testing a key technical level that for the past two years has tended to act as a floor for the largest cryptocurrency.

The digital asset it was trading around $ 48,030 at 9 o’clock in Argentina. He has dropped more than 15% or about 9,000 in the last month 2021, amid a broader pullback in the cryptocurrency sector.

The extraordinary journey of Bitcoin in the last two years

According to a report by Bloomberg, the recent crash of Bitcoin has pushed the token to its 55 week moving average, a level that it effectively held after a sudden drop in December and during a mid-year low. The technical study suggests that a decisive break below the average would put into play a fall to the zone of $ 40,000.

Despite this, when making an annual balance, the Most widespread crypto shows a resounding 66% gain compared to the USD 28,988 in which 2020 ended.

Bitcoin is a volatility emblem And an important question heading into 2022 is whether all its fluctuations will eventually leave it lower, rather than higher, as the stimulus from the pandemic era subsides.

In 2021 he had two peaks very marked prices, which led to the enthusiastic analysis of many experts who predicted a price horizon in the 100,000 dollars. April 15 recorded a record close in the USD 63,314, which was later tested and passed sporadically on November 9, in the $ 66,971. That is, he got to sign up a 100% price hike, which could not be sustained.

Among experts, that Bitcoin will continue to rise is a frequently heard refrain: Crypto advocates remain unflappable, pointing to trends such as increased interest in the sector by a group of financial institutions.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased in 2021 from just over $ 750 billion to almost $ 3 trillion

However, other experts are concerned that the Bitcoin failed above $ 50,000 “Because this shows weakness in the current upward trend,” he said. Naeem aslam, head of analytics at Avatrade. “If the price continues to trade below this mark, it is we will likely revisit the $ 40,000 price level”, He pointed.

“With the emergence of Omicron and the stagnation of the US economy, many macroeconomic funds that use Bitcoin as this procyclical hedge of inflation have decided to take profits throughout December,” he stated Brian Kelly, CEO and founder of BKCM.

Bitcoin reduced its hegemony

The Bitcoin domain in the market on the rest of “altcoins” or alternative currencies fell below 40% of the total capitalization of “crypto”. This is about 908 billion of dollars. A report from Trading Platforms anticipated that the data may signal the start in 2022 of an alternative token season.

This trend comes after the fact that in the last seven years, the market dominance of the rest of altcoins tripled, going from 21% in 2014 to close to 60% in December 2021.

Bitcoin represents 40% of the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies, followed by Ethereum, with 20%

In this sense, the market dominance of the Ethererum (ETH) is still above 20%, with nearly $ 500 billion of market value. In the past year, ETH consolidation doubled from 10%, while price of this cryptocurrency catapulted 414 percent.

Anyway, the 2021 was a historic year for cryptocurrencies overall, “with the ‘blockchain’ space attracting a significant amount of capital thanks to the llaunch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and one increased awareness among investors“Said analyst Naeem Aslam.

The year was another great season for the crypto market, with total crypto market capitalization increasing from just over $ 750 billion to almost $ 750 billion. 3 trillion dollars.

El Salvador made history

In September, The Savior made history by being the first country to consider Bitcoin as legal tender, in parallel to the US dollar. But the president of that nation, Nayib bukele, wanted to go further with the announcement of Bitcoin City. Before the law, 70% of the Salvadoran population was unbanked, which is why this legal initiative has allowed strongly reduce transaction costs for a country very dependent on remittances sent by its citizens living abroad.

El Salvador’s positive experience with Bitcoin contributed to generating greater confidence in this asset in the financial world

“The Savior it is saving more than USD 400 million annually, only for remittance commissions. In this context, we see the importance of the implementation of a Bitcoin law and of the digital wallet. More of three million Salvadorans are already part of this, being a greater number than the people who are currently banked, given the multiple limitations when wanting to enter the traditional financial system “, explained the deputy Dania gonzalez, President of the Financial Commission of the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly.

“We are quite aware that this is an investment that is being made towards a policy of financial inclusion, the largest in history. At the moment when the State has made the decision to invest in Bitcoin, we saw President Nayib Bukele a few days ago buying Bitcoin while its price fell or known as the DIP, buying Bitcoin as a State and that in the long run brings many benefits ” added González.

Paolo Ardonio, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Tether-Bitfinex, said that “the president Bukele started the Bitcoin era in September, when the cryptocurrency was above the USD 44,000, before the distrust and enthusiasm of the international community. During his tenure, 1,120 Bitcoins were acquired which, he said, registered ‘sufficient profits’ to start the construction of the first public veterinary hospital and 20 schools in Bitcoin city. All this without carbon dioxide emissions as it is planned as a city powered only by clean energy, large-scale mining consuming energy from volcanoes, a Bitcoin city as a free zone where no taxes will be charged, and much more. A model that will be replicable in many other nations, initiating what could be a paradigm shift global financial ”.

