Bitcoin vs dollar: which one is convenient to save and why it is better

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), Argentina has a cumulative inflation of 51.2% . Faced with the instability of the Argentine peso, Argentines decide to exit the exchange rate to save in foreign currency.

The most common option today is the US dollar, but it has a competition: Bitcoin, the popular digital currency that is trading at $ 47,000. What is good and bad about each one?

Bitcoin versus dollar: what to save and what do Argentines prefer?

Dollars

This year, the United States achieved inflation of 6.8%, the highest since 1982 , according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As with the Argentine peso, the value of the US dollar is impacted by inflation.

Against this background, Americans turned to investing in Bitcoin, after the Government of that country released the high figures. This behavior was analyzed by various experts and they concluded that “Bitcoin is seen as a store of value against inflation, especially by young people.”

In Argentina, a country where inflation exceeds 50% per year, Bitcoin is considered a safer way of saving than the peso. This is confirmed by a study by Wunderman Thompson, which reports that 66% of Argentines invest in cryptocurrencies to protect their savings.

On the other hand, according to the same source, 32% trust crypto to diversify their investment portfolio and another 23% allocate capital in Bitcoin to be in line with a technological trend.

Lastly, Wunderman Thompson found that 27% of Argentines invest in cryptocurrencies to make transfers in foreign currency at a lower cost.

However, the portion of people in Argentina who buy Bitcoin is still small: according to Statista, 400,000 Argentines buy cryptocurrencies; while in the country circulates US $ 200,000 million tickets americans, according data United States Government officials about banknotes in circulation.

What is the difference between trading with Bitcoin and with the dollar? What facilities does each one offer?

Dollar

Dollars

In Argentina, savers can acquire up to US $ 200 US dollars through their bank account.

At this time, the dollar “savings”, or “solidarity” dollar (the official quotation plus 30% Country Tax and 35% on account of Profits or Personal Assets) offers the lowest price in the market. It is located at just over $ 178 in the average of financial institutions, about $ 30 below the blue dollar.

However, not everyone can buy savings dollars, since the Government established certain limitations: for example, if the person works for a company that received assistance during the pandemic, they will not be able to carry out the operation.

As the purchase of US $ 200 is restricted, Argentines turn to the blue dollar, an informal and illegal exchange rate, but which is accepted in Argentina and is easily accessible.

One last point to consider is that The US dollar, despite worrying US inflation figures, is more stable in value than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin can be bought without limits or stocks in Argentina Through exchanges such as Ripio, Buenbit, SatoshiTango, Lemon Cash, Belo, and Let’s Bit.

On these exchanges, the minimum purchase ranges from $ 1 to $ 2,000 And the operation works as follows: Argentines transfer pesos from their bank account or from a digital wallet such as Mercado Pago or Ualá to the exchange’s app; and with the money, they acquire Bitcoin.

In the case of platforms Binance or Defiant, users must transact with another person to transfer Argentine pesos to an account.

Once the money is transferred, the seller releases a stable cryptocurrency such as USDT and DAI (which they will later use to convert into Bitcoin) or directly the bitcoins.

This entire process is 100% digital and the only cost to consider is the commissions charged by each platform to operate .

To compare the costs before buying Bitcoin in each of them, you can consult the Criptoya website at this link, which details the commissions of each of the exchanges and cryptocurrency trading companies that operate in Argentina.

In all these cases, users will have to go through an identity verification process when opening an account and it is mandatory to acquire Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency since companies must comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

Finally, it should be noted that Bitcoin is a highly volatile cryptocurrency. For example, on January 1 of this year, the popular cryptocurrency reached a value of US $ 29,001 and today, its price is around US $ 47,600.

However, in November, it had hit a record of $ 69,000, which it was unable to maintain.

Meanwhile, in percentage, investors who bought Bitcoin at the beginning of the year and did not sell a single penny of Bitcoin, had gains of 64%.