BlackBerry says goodbye to the market definitively in 2022

The New Year it won’t be good for BlackBerry, because after having fought to stay in the cell phone market, will finally say goodbye this January 2022.

Although in the past the brand was the favorite for many, it made the mistake of trusting itself, believing that it would always be number one, however, its operating system little by little was behind Android and iOS.

Tried to survive the competition by licensing the brand to TCL which released some Android-based devices (until 2020). Despite all those battle efforts to stay will say goodbye this next January 4.

Although the company had trouble surviving and said goodbye to BlackBerry Messenger in 2019, its mobiles continued to serve as normal. Now that it will definitely be retired, it will be of interest to its users to know if they will still receive updates and maintenance.

As of January 4, 2022, devices based on BlackBerry 10 or on BlackBerry 7.1 OS or earlier versions they will no longer receive support for calls, SMS or emergency calls (911).

Also, the Wi-Fi and mobile data connection may malfunction, while the firm’s core applications (BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, and BlackBerry Blend) will be limited.

Said that, BlackBerry Android devices will not be affected for downgrading from infrastructure services unless they receive an email from BlackBerry or are assigned an Enhanced Sim Based License (ESBL) or Identity Based License (IBL).

Due to the above, BlackBerry knows that its users may want to change their mobile phone to one that has Android or iOS, so it gives some tips to be able to migrate data and not lose it.

How to import or export password records to another Android device

In order to pass your information elsewhere, you must:

– Press the menu icon> Settings> Import / Export.

– Do one of the following:

– Touch Import passwords and then touch the file you want to import.

– Press Export passwords.

– Complete the instructions on the screen.

On the other hand, for interested in the company deleting their personal information, You can send an immediate request to the email privacyoffice@blackberry.com. Otherwise, BlackBerry will keep the information for the time necessary for the fulfillment of services.

Although it is no longer going to continue working in the field of mobile telephony, the company will not disappear, because only will change its turn to cybersecurity.

“We are known for the safe and smart phones that changed the world and the way we work. Today, we are reinventing protection, again, with artificial intelligence and machine learning, “says BlackBerry on its official website.

